JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.