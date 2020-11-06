Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $23.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.54 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.77 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,103.74 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,110.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,006.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $880.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,083,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

