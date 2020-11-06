Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KAR. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 23.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 345,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,748 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 210,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

