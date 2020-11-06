Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cabot Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cabot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of CBT opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 74,344 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

