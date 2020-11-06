Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE UDR opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in UDR by 192.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after acquiring an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

