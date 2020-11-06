Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.39, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $159,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

