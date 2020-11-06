Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Chemours Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Chemours in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

The Chemours stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.41.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

