Jefferies Financial Group Comments on QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

NYSE QTS opened at $65.38 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -210.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,116,169 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

