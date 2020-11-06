Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the online travel company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.92) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $136.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Expedia Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,921 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

