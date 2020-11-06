Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €130.75 ($153.82).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

ETR:PFV opened at €158.20 ($186.12) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 1 year high of €181.40 ($213.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €171.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €163.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 40.51.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.