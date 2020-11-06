Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) a €7.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.79 ($6.81).

KCO stock opened at €5.16 ($6.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of €6.59 ($7.75). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.78.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

