Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,896 shares of company stock worth $1,973,237. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

