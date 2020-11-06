Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,833 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 482,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,896 shares of company stock worth $1,973,237. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

