Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.84.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $152.50 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $158.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,237 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

