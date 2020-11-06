Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.84.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62.

In related news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,237 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.