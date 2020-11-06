Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.45

Jangada Mines PLC (LON:JAN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.06 ($0.07), with a volume of 2125710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

