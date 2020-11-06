IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IWG plc (IWG.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 291.33 ($3.81).

Get IWG plc (IWG.L) alerts:

Shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. IWG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.91.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.