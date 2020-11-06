iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.89. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

