iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $206.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

