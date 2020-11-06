iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

EFG opened at $93.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

