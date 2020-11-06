iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.20

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.20 and last traded at $74.14, with a volume of 2437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

