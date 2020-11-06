iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 280,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,322,000 after purchasing an additional 187,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $54.45 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22.

