Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 346,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.