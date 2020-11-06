Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Invitae stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. Invitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,027 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Invitae by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after purchasing an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitae by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 114.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

