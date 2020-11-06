Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

IRET stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

In other Investors Real Estate Trust news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

