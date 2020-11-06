Investors Buy High Volume of NRG Energy Put Options (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,810 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 952% compared to the typical volume of 267 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 592,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.5% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 76,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

