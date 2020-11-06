Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities raised Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.47. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$19.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.40%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

