Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $49.25 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $2,957,435.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,001 shares of company stock valued at $37,991,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

