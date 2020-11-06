Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 8,150 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,587,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 62,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

