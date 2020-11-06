Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.68 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.