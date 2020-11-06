Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

