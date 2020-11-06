Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) PT Raised to $82.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $63.50 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

