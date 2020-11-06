Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $190,325.97 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,032,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,654,000 after buying an additional 457,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3,203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,319,000 after buying an additional 448,059 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

