Insider Selling: WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Sells $296,880.00 in Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,575.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 220.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

