Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Sells $3,035,205.42 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Fabrizio Freda sold 19,031 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $4,111,457.24.

On Monday, August 31st, Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38.

EL opened at $236.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average of $200.56. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

