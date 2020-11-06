Insider Selling: Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Major Shareholder Sells $543,500.00 in Stock

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Tenzing Acquisition stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily operates in India.

