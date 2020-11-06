Insider Selling: Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Sells $212,173.50 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.57.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
