Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $50,061.95 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Michael Rehm sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $50,061.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rehm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $21,320.00.

SYBT stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.