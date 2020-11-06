Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 319 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $250.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $255.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,893,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

