Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RLMD stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

