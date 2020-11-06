Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $120,670.08 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, October 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $88,980.00.

On Monday, October 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $116,025.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,390 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $118,344.90.

On Tuesday, August 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.

On Friday, August 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $128,520.00.

Shares of QTRX opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.