Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells $29,580.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,407.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

