Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $730,852.10 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $730,852.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $11.40 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 68.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

