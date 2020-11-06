Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Edwin Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $181.68 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

