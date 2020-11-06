Insider Selling: MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,065,000.00 in Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MX opened at $14.36 on Friday. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 242.18%. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

