Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $1,967,783.84 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,967,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,951,341 shares in the company, valued at $104,093,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

