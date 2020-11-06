Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $1,126,009.19 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 69.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 506.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

