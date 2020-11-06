Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $259.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

