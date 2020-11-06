Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $259.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.18 and a beta of 0.73.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
