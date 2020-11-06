Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Sells $490,008.00 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUBB opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,174,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $369,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.