Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells $1,698,800.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Globe Life by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1,151.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 64.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 47.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

